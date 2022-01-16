Dubai: UAE-based suppliers in the construction industry will have to get their products tested for fire safety at a new government lab, officials said at the Intersec trade show in Dubai on Sunday.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security and Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, visited Dubai Civil Defence’s platform at Intersec, the annual trade show for security, safety and fire protection, at Dubai World Trade Centre.
He was briefed about Emirates Safety Laboratory, which will provide testing, inspection and certification solutions for the construction industry.
Brigadier Ali Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence for Fire and Rescue Affairs, said “the first-of-its-kind laboratory in the region” will ensure the safety and quality of various products, building materials and systems.
Approving installation
“The laboratory will boost the procedures of protecting lives and properties by providing smart solutions. Suppliers can test the products in the government lab to get an accreditation certificate. Our aim is to get the best fire-resistant materials, whether it is a door or cladding, and approve installation,” Brig Al Mutawa added.
The lab will provide tests for products like cladding material, electric cables, doors, decoration material and paints, he said. “The lab will be the official party to issue a certificate in safety products and make sure products are up to the necessary standards of safety and protection in fires.”
The 23rd edition of Intersec, running Sunday to Tuesday, is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor under the theme ‘Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety and security of future generations’.
As part of the conference, a programme addressing the industry’s vital discussions will be delivered by six content pillars: Global Security Leaders’ Summit, Protecting Future Connected Cities and Citizens, Agile First Responders, Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure, Cyber Lab and KSA Focus Day.
What will the lab test?
• Customised fire testing
• Fire resistance
• Reaction to fire
• Façade testing
• Smoke/heat detector testing
• Certification
• Technical training
• Inspection and auditing
• Market surveillance
• Research and statistics