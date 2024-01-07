Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday attended the launch of the UAE’s contributions to the historic Lunar Gateway.
The Lunar Gateway will serve as humanity’s first space station around the Moon.
On his official X account, President Sheikh Mohamed said: “I was pleased to attend with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid the launch of the UAE’s contributions to the historic Lunar Gateway, which will serve as humanity’s first space station around the Moon.”
“Through our long-term investment in space exploration and scientific innovation, the UAE is determined to work alongside its international partners to enable collective progress for all,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
The Lunar Gateway, also known as Gateway, is the first extraterrestrial space station, strategically positioned in lunar orbit.
Its primary functions include acting as a solar-powered communication hub, facilitating scientific research, accommodating government-agency astronauts on short-term missions, and serving as a storage facility for rovers and robotic missions.
This ambitious endeavour represents a collaborative multinational effort involving four prominent International Space Station partner agencies: NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
It is set to become the pioneering space station situated beyond low Earth orbit and the first to encircle the Moon.