The UAE has concluded agreements on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The agreements were inked by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Ethiopia's State Minister for Justice, Ato Alemante Agidew, in attendance of several officials from the two countries.
Abdullah Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE Ministry of Justice is keen to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial fields with Ethiopia and to build bridges of cooperation to develop bilateral relations, stressing the importance of exchanging experiences and following up on the implementation of these agreements to serve the message and concept of justice.