The percentage was increased from 30 per cent, which came into effect last week

Abu Dhabi: UAE announced on Wednesday that starting Sunday, June 7 the increase of the percentage of employees present in the headquarters of federal ministries, agencies and institutions to 50 per cent of their total work force.

This is an increase from the previously implemented 30 per cent workforce restriction across UAE government entities last week.

In Dubai, the 50 per cent workforce change was implemented last week with expected 100 per cent of federal employees back at work starting June 14.