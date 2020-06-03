1 of 9
Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India shout slogans in Ahmedabad in solidarity with protests against the recent killing of George Floyd.
People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Demonstrators hold placards during a march in central Auckland, New Zealand.
A man holds a skateboard bearing George Floyd's name above his head as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver.
People protest under the slogan Black Lives Matter rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.
Protesters take part in a demonstration in Hyde Park, London.
Turkish police officers, in riot gear, and wearing face masks for protections against the spread of the coronavirus, scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul.
People protest against crimes committed by the police against black people in the favelas, outside the Rio de Janeiro's state government, Brazil.
participants protest in a rally against the violent death of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman have gathered in front of the US embassy in Berlin.
