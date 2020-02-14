DUBAI: Thousands of participants turned up on Friday to be a part of the Dubai Cares Walk for Education 2020, covering a distance of 3 kilometres to show solidarity with millions of children who must cover the same distance every day simply to go to school. The walk, a part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, is a family-focused event for individuals from different ages and nationalities to enjoy family-friendly and fun-filled activities including roaming performers, live music, sports and food stalls, while supporting a cause.

Speaking about this year’s turnout, Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares said: “It is truly humbling to see people from all age groups coming together as one voice in support of millions of children in developing countries who continue to face challenges in their quest for education. Thank you again to our committed partners, sponsors, volunteers, supporters as well as the local authorities who continue to support our noble cause of education. The generous and continuous support we receive from the UAE community will certainly help us extend the scope of our efforts to reach as many children and young people as possible around the world.”

Latifa and Rashed, the two official mascots of Expo 2020 Dubai also joined this year’s Walk for Education.

Rana Awad, head of Community Engagement at Dubai Cares said: “It is wonderful to see so many parents along with their children, colleagues and friends participating in the Walk for Education in solidarity with those who are less fortunate in other parts of the world. We are happy to see that this event is not only fostering bonds between people, but most importantly helping us to rally the community to reduce the burden of children’s journey to school and make it safer for them.”