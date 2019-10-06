Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-president and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commemorated the death anniversary of his father, the late Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“On October 7, 1990, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum departed our world. Dubai lost its founding father and architect. Many hearts were broken as they could not believe they had lost a father. The most painful moment in one’s life is losing his father. It makes him an orphan. The father is the reason for one’s existence and life and the reason behind his success and the reason your country exists,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.