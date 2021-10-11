Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences to the family of Emirati Dr. Ahmed Kazem, who passed away today, after 50 years of serving people.
“Our condolences to the family of Dr. Ahmed Kazem, the first Emirati doctor, who devoted 50 years of his life in serving people, treating them and alleviating their suffering. He deserves all the praise and appreciation. We ask Allah Almighty to reward him and place him in Paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Dr Ahmed Kazim was one of the pioneer orthopaedic surgeons of the country who began his career in 1955 and later established an orthopaedic clinic in Bur Dubai.
Dr. Kazim was the first Emirati to become a medical doctor 66 years ago. Having completed his MBBS with a gold medal from Bombay University, following completion of his primary and high school education.
He then went on to obtain FRCS from Edinburgh in 1958 and FRCS from England in 1960, before returning to Trinidad as a senior orthopaedic surgeon. However, he returned to the UAE in 1975, when he realised his country required his service.