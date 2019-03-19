Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Tuesday the opening of the 29th Sharjah Theatre Days at the Sharjah Culture Palace, in the presence of Shaikh Abdullah Bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During the opening ceremony, Dr Shaikh Sultan honoured the renowned Kuwaiti artist Mohammad Al Mansour for winning the Sharjah Award for Creative Arab Theatre, and Emirati artist Dr. Habib Ghloum for winning the Local Personality Award.

The Ruler of Sharjah also honoured the “Al Tawq wal Eswirah” play, winner of the Dr. Shaikh Sultan Qasimi Award for the Best Arab Theatrical Performance for the year 2018. The award was received by Nasser Abdel Mon’em, director of the play.

He then and the audience watched a film which displayed the most prominent stations of the artistic career of the two honourees.