Mona Al Merri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “The Future of Government Communication Forum is a unique event within the World Government Summit that offers a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge on new strategies that governments need to adopt to communicate effectively with their audiences in a rapidly changing technological environment. Communications will play a vital role in shaping the future of governments and their efforts to maximise opportunities, deal with key challenges and accelerate development. The forum will take a close look at the radical disruptions taking place in the communication landscape and the new challenges and opportunities they present to the practice of government communications. The insights generated at the forum will enrich the discussions on the future agenda for governments at the World Government Summit.”