Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said the ministry is keen to participate in wide-ranging discussions on the future of the global economy at the fourth Arab Fiscal Forum, which will take place at the World Government Summit this week, from February 10-12 at Madinat Jumeirah.
The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also be in attendance.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid said that the forum promises new insight into the future of the economy and the development of the financial sector both regionally and globally. It will also offer fresh perspective on key financial and monetary policy challenges that governments face in a rapidly changing international economic environments, while suggesting ways to overcome them through reforms that support growth.
As a platform bringing together 35 decision makers and governors of central banks in the Arab world to exchange ideas and expertise, Shaikh Hamdan said the forum was significant.
“We at the Ministry of Finance are committed to discussing financial policy mechanisms that promote growth and highlight best practices in tax and public debt management that support effective macro-economic management,” said Shaikh Hamdan. “Such discussions will enhance the ability of Arab nations to efficiently coordinate the management of government resources in order to enhance financial sustainabilty,” the Minister of Finance added.
Day one of the forum, which kicks off Sunday, will see IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in two closed sessions focused on the development of SMEs and governance, in addition to a panel discussion on blockchain and digital assets.
The first session on day two will discuss the role of development funds in enhancing investment in the digital economy, in partnership with the IMF, while the second session will discuss financial policies for ensuring the stability and sustainable development of the global economy, in partnership with the World Bank.
The second edition of the Arab Youth Forum will also take place at the World Government Summit.
The forum will discuss how young Arab youth see their future in the workforce, their aspirations for the future and the challenges posed by a rapidly changing social landscape.
Arab youth will have the chance to present their ideas and vision, so the world’s public sector leaders can empower the next generation for the development of Arab societies. The forum will bring together senior officials, experts and leaders from local and international government entities and organisations, youth centres, academic organisations and research think tanks.
Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said: “The Arab Youth Forum at the World Government Summit is an opportunity to share our experience in involving youth in decision making processes. At the event, our discussions will focus on how we can provide even greater opportunities to youth and harness their energies to support sustainable development objectives throughout the region. We will also be seeking to identify the challenges that hamper their ability to make positive change in the community and find solutions for turning these challenges into opportunities,”
Shaikh Mansour launched the Arab Youth Centre at last year’s World Government Summit and nearly 150 youth from 22 Arab countries took part.
Prominent speakers will also be brought together to discuss how to build stronger bridges between government and society through enhanced communication at the Future of Government Communication Forum to be held during the World Government Summit.
Mona Al Merri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “The Future of Government Communication Forum is a unique event within the World Government Summit that offers a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge on new strategies that governments need to adopt to communicate effectively with their audiences in a rapidly changing technological environment. Communications will play a vital role in shaping the future of governments and their efforts to maximise opportunities, deal with key challenges and accelerate development. The forum will take a close look at the radical disruptions taking place in the communication landscape and the new challenges and opportunities they present to the practice of government communications. The insights generated at the forum will enrich the discussions on the future agenda for governments at the World Government Summit.”
The forum will feature four sessions including three panel discussions on ‘Future of Government Communications’; ‘Communications Technology’; and ‘Crisis Communication’; and a closed-door discussion for media leaders on ‘The Future of Media’.
Climate change and the impact it has on world governments to achieve sustainable development goals will be among key topis discussed at the Climate Change Forum to be held during the World Government Summit. The forum will bring together decisions makers, international organisations, senior government officials, business and thought leaders and media personalities from across the world and region to assess the human and environmental impact of climate change; identify solutions to combat it; and discuss ways to ensure compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that discussing critical issues that face humanity such as this at the summit reflects the UAE’s stance on the importance of collective dialogue as well as supporting international efforts.
Earlier this year, Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, announced that the UAE will host the preparatory conference of the UN 2019 Climate Summit in Abu Dhabi in June this year. The preparatory meeting for the Climate Summit aims to prepare an agenda, recommendations and draft resolutions to be presented and adopted during the United Nations Climate Summit in September. The meeting will witness the highest international participation in terms of official representation of countries, the private sector and civil society organisations since the Paris Agreement 2015.
More than 4,000 participants from 140 countries and 30 organisations will attend the World Government Summit, which runs from February 10-12 at Madinat Jumeirah this week.