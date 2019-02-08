The session on ‘Crisis Communications’ explores the emerging new model for governments to communicate with its audiences and stakeholders in a crisis. Topics that the session will address include how new technologies can be harnessed to ensure proactive and swift crisis response and the lessons that can be drawn from some of the world’s major recent reconciliation initiatives. The session will discuss how new media platforms are changing the way government-disseminated information is consumed by the public. The panel discussion will also take a look at how technology is redefining the role of the peacemaker in solution-focused negotiations and how peacemaking efforts can be bolstered by technologies such as blockchain and AI.