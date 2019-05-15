Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a number of Emirati well-wishers on the occasion of Ramadan.

He exchanged greetings with them and wished more prosperity and security for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They wished good health for President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa to continue the journey of development and meet the aspirations of UAE citizens.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Mohammad received a number of volunteer doctors who took part in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and exchanged with them greetings on the holy month.

He praised their efforts to serve People of Determination and their contributions along with other voluntary teams to the success of the event.