Dubai: The UAE has announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday, marking a new phase in the leadership and administration of the country.

The reshuffle was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on his official X account.

“With the approval of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and following consultations with him, we are pleased to announce a series of ministerial reshuffles in the UAE government,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Leading the reshuffle, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, overseeing this critical sector in the Federal Government.

“Sheikh Maktoum’s proven leadership at the Ministry of Finance and his effective handling of various economic and commercial files have been instrumental in balancing our financial policies both locally and federally,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We have full confidence in his ability to lead our federal economic, commercial, and financial team towards new achievements, nurturing young economic leaders, and continuing our commitment to sound fiscal policies that bolster the nation's economic growth,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Another notable appointment is that of Sultan Al Neyadi as the Minister of State for Youth in the UAE. "Some time ago, we invited nominations for the position of Minister of Youth in the UAE. We were inundated with nominations, and one name consistently stood out among the Emirati youth. This exceptional individual has been appointed as the new Minister of Youth," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Sultan Al Neydai appointed Minister of Youth

Sultan Al Neyadi “Sultan Al Neyadi, an accomplished astronaut with a PhD, has dedicatedly served his country in both the military and space sectors. He has made significant contributions to humanity in the field of science, notably being the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk and the first to embark on the longest Arab space mission, lasting six months,” His Highness said.

“Sultan is deeply connected to youth issues and is committed to their advancement and promotion. We wish Sultan all the best as he continues his scientific and space explorations in addition to his new responsibilities. We encourage our youth to be firmly grounded in their land, history, and culture, while aspiring to reach the stars. We stand with them in competition on the global stage and take pride in their achievements. Sultan, we are with you in this endeavor,” the UAE Vice President tweeted.

Minister of Environment

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi has been appointed as the Minister of Environment and a member of the Council of Ministers. “Amna, a prominent member of the federal workforce, has been under our observation for several years, during which she has successfully led a series of strategic projects for the federal government. She is entrusted with significant responsibilities in environmental management and the advancement of the agricultural sector, as well as in establishing internal food security. Her role is pivotal in supporting and fostering the growth of our citizens working in agriculture, fishing, and food sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.

Head of International Affairs Office

Mariam Harib Al Muhairi Mariam Harib Al Muhairi has been also appointed as the Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, following her impactful term in the Ministry of Environment. His Highness said that Mariam has made substantial contributions to the UAE in the areas of environment and food security, both domestically and internationally.

Her efforts have been universally commended by peers and collaborators, both within the UAE and abroad. Notably, she skillfully led the UAE's bid in COP28, showcasing her professionalism and expertise. We take great pride in her accomplishments and anticipate further success in her forthcoming national assignments.

Minister of State for Defence Affairs