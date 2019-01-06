Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued several federal decrees appointing, promoting and transferring a number of members of diplomatic corps.
Mohammad Salem Ahmad Masa’ad Al Rashidi has been transferred from being the country’s ambassador to Senegal, and is appointed as the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia. As per the decree, Al Rashidi will no longer be the UAE’s non-resident ambassador to the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast.
Dr Hessa Abdullah Ahmad Al Otaiba has been appointed as the UAE Ambassador to Netherlands, and will no longer be a non-resident ambassador to Andorra and the Vatican. She has been transferred from her previous post as an ambassador to Spain.
As per the decrees, Ahmad Nasser Abdul Rahim Mohammad Al Khaja has been appointed as non-resident ambassador to Guinea Bissau, while Khalid Khalifa Abdullah Rashid Al Mualla, the UAE Ambassador to Kenya, has been appointed as a non-resident ambassador to Comoros.
Dr Saeed Mohammad Ali Al Shamsi has been appointed the UAE Ambassador to the Maldives, and Mohammad Eisa Ali Al Za’abi as an ambassador to Armenia.
Ahmad Ebrahim Mohammad Al Daheri has been appointed a consul general in Erbil, Iraq, while Salem Ali Khamis Allawi Al Kaabi has been appointed the UAE’s a consul general in the German city of Bonn.
Nasser Huwaiden Theban Ali Al Katbi has been appointed as the UAE consul in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, while Hamad Mattar Mohammad Salmeen Al Shamsi, a member of diplomatic corps, has been promoted from counsellor to “Minister Plenipotentiary”.