Carla Harris, MD of Morgan Stanley opens Global Women's Forum with speech on Pearls of International Leadership Image Credit: Dubai Media Office Twitter

Dubai: The Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 commenced with a session from Carla Harris, vice-chairperson and managing director of Morgan Stanley on Sunday morning.

The session saw her discussing the ‘pearls of international leadership.’

“We are all competing in an environment where innovation is the dominant parameter,” said Harris, speaking at the forum, which is being held at Madinat Jumeirah on Sunday and Monday.

“You cannot do it alone. You need other people’s intellect. You must be intentional about building trust with your team. How do you build trust? You deliver,” Harris told the audience.

“We work in an era where women in the workforce require transparency, inclusivity and feedback. So, be authentic, be you. When you are not authentic, you lose your competitive advantage,” she added

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be at the official opening ceremony at Madinat Jumeirah.

Mona Al Marri, chairperson of the board and managing director of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), organiser of GWFD, will formally welcome 3,000 delegates from 87 countries.

The key speakers at the two-day event include Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the United States; Right Honourable Theresa May, Member of Parliament and former Prime Minister of the UK; Kristalina Georgieva, manging director of the IMF; David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group; and over 100 leaders and experts from across the world.

Also, more than 250 government representatives, business leaders and women entrepreneurs from the region will also participate in the first We-Fi MENA Regional Summit, which is co-organised by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) and DWE, and taking place on the sidelines of GWFD, now in its second edition.

Several notable speakers from the UAE are sharing insights throughout GWFD 2020, including Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Hessa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development; and Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food Security.

A wide range of topics will be explored throughout GWFD 2020, including transformative strategies for global gender balance, the future of women at work during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, propelling female entrepreneurship in the MENA region, women’s active role in government, and the importance of female engagement in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, among others.

Several breakout sessions will address these topics, presenting a opportunity to influence policies and foster partnerships to empower women around the world to drive change.

‘Game-Changer’ sessions will also be introduced during GWFD 2020, showcasing inspiring stories from successful, pioneering women across various sectors and highlighting their experiences. Topics will range from philanthropy, international relations and male-dominated industries, to business and more.