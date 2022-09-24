Sharjah: More than 50 experts and intellectuals will put the spotlight on pressing humanitarian, economic, and social issues and discuss innovative solutions at the two-day 11th International Government Communication Forum, running on September 28 and 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Under the theme, ‘Challenges and Solutions’, prominent speakers headlining the sessions include Mohammed Abdullah Abdulkareem, acting executive director of News Content Sector at Emirates News Agency (WAM); Randa Habib, former regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Agence France Presse; Rashid Al Hamer, editor-in-chief of Al Ayam; Salha Ghabish, director of Cultural and Media Office at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs; Dr Saeed Musabeh AlKaabi, chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The activities are organised in partnership with the Sharjah Press Club, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Media City (Shams), and The Big Heart Foundation.

Dialogue of minds

The opening day of the annual event organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) - an initiative of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) - will commence with the ‘Media Curriculum Session: Theoretical Reality and the Labour Market’.

Held at the Dialogue of Minds Hall, the session will discuss the suitability of mainstream journalism and media curricula in meeting the requirements of the labour market and will formulate recommendations to achieve aspects of development required to be in line with current needs.

Meanwhile, the brainstorming session, ‘Entrepreneurs’ challenges… Who has the solutions?’, will focus on the economic changes and technological developments that are posing challenges for entrepreneurs. Ideas shared by speakers will be a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs and incentivise them to take steps to keep pace with the entrepreneurial environments at the domestic, regional and global levels.

Writing Room

The ‘Writing Room’ project will be the last activity on Day 1 of the forum. There will be workshops aimed at discovering promising new talents and providing them with the opportunity to develop their writing skills, as well as work on sustainable strategies by qualifying and training content writers.

The ‘Generational Dialogue: Media Experiences and Knowledge’ discussion opens the door for students of journalism and media faculties to benefit from the expertise and experience of Arab media officials who will share their visions and perspectives, in addition to responding to questions from the audience.

The brainstorming session ‘Shaping a new world for refugees’, will deliberate ways of integrating refugees into societies to fulfil their aspirations to enjoy a decent life. The session will also discuss innovative solutions to tide over the economic crises resulting from the burden of seeking refuge and highlight ways to establish sustainable projects that balance the needs of refugees and the communities in which they reside.

Participants will also benefit from an interactive session highlighting effective communication skills for spokespersons including writing, reading, listening, art of presentations, and body language.

Job shadowing

The ‘Job Shadowing Programme‘ at the ‘We’re Seeking Hall’ will offer training for employees and students led by a team of experts using a hands-on approach to develop their abilities and prepare them for the job market.

The second activity running under the title, Government Communication Chat, is a platform for interactive and innovative discourse and brings together government officials and serves as a focal point for initiating direct lines of communication between officials and the public to exchange knowledge and expertise.

On closing day, the We’re Seeking Hall will host the Researchers Platform. This is a qualitative initiative aimed at providing knowledge-related content and a database for all matters related to government communication such as research, studies, books, references and global best practices.

Youth City Hall

The Youth City Hall will be home to the two-day workshop titled ‘Project Management Skills in the Light of Government Communication’. The workshop will shed light on the requirements for managing projects in a more efficient and effective manner. Participants will acquire comprehensive knowledge on all project management topics including how to select ideas and establish projects, the practical approach to scheduling and financial planning; defining scope of work and establishing teams, and the practical approach of project monitoring and control.