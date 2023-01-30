The announcement, made on NSR’s social media platform, stated that provisions of Federal Law No. 6/2014 were amended to grant a permanent exemption to only sons of either parent.

The authority stated that Emiratis with female siblings will not be considered as “only children” if proven in official documents from a competent authority. However, those who voluntarily wish to join national service can do so if they meet other conditions set by the law and related decisions. They must complete the full-service period, but will not be deployed to combat positions.

According to the law, the service may be completed at the UAE Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, State Security Service and other institutions identified by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In addition, citizens who complete the mandatory military service will enjoy a range of benefits, including priority for taking up jobs in government institutions and private businesses, marriage grants, housing plots and scholarships.

Citizens who fail to enlist for military service without valid reason until they reach 29 years of age will face a jail term of one month to one year, or a fine ranging between Dh 10,000 and Dh 50,000 or both. They will have to undergo the military service even if they exceed the age limit of 30.

The national service can be postponed only if a person is less than 29 years old and is enrolled in a university, college, institution or training centre for a course the duration of which is two years or more.