Holders of UAE passport can travel to this South-Central Asia country for up to 30 days

A traditional dance carried out by Uzbekistani performers in Dubai. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/ Gulf News

Dubai: Emiratis can now travel to Uzbekistan without pre-entry visa, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The decision, which came into effect on March 20, allows UAE passport holders to travel to the Republic of Uzbekistan without prior visas and stay there for up to 30 days.

Bader Al Awadhi, Director of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "The initiative of the Government of Uzbekistan to exempt UAE nationals from diplomatic, special and ordinary passports from the previous visas is an important achievement.”

The exemption is an important accomplishment to be added to the achievements attained by the UAE diplomacy led by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.