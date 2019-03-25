Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during talks in Abu Dhabi. The talks touched on greater joint cooperation across many sectors. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with the Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations and tackling a variety of regional and global issues, according to a statement from WAM.

During an official session of talks at the Presidential Palace, Shaikh Mohammad and the Uzbek President discussed ways to expanding joint cooperation across investment, economic, agricultural, tourist and industrial spheres.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed the need for harnessing investment, economic and cultural opportunities available in the two countries and building constructive partnerships between the public and private sectors.

President Mirziyoyev underscored his country’s desire to expand and diversify its relations with the UAE to include investment, economic, cultural and industrial sectors driven by the shared political will and promising potential available in both countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, the UAE and Uzbekistan expressed their aspiration for greater joint cooperation and work across areas of investment, economy, culture, agriculture, technology, tourism and science which serve development and progress for peoples of the two friendly countries. The two countries highlight the shared values of tolerance, coexistence, cooperation and friendship and interaction with other countries. They also stressed the importance of maximising international efforts to realising world peace, security and stability, which remains the key bedrock for development, progress and prosperity for the peoples of the region and world and deliver better future for generations.

Writing in the visitor’s book at the Presidential Palace, the Uzbek President thanked the UAE for the warm reception and generous hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation, praising the deeply rooted human values of the UAE and the cultural renaissance it achieved.