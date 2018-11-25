Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Paris has issued a warning to citizens over the recent protests that have gripped the streets of France.
UAE authorities warned Emiratis to especially avoid the commercial area of the Champs-Elysees, after more than 5,000 anti-government protesters in the district clashed with the riot police on Saturday.
On its Twitter page, the UAE Embassy in Paris, said: “Given the evolving situation in the Champs-Elysées and the surrounding areas, the embassy advises its visiting citizens and residents to avoid going to this area. In the event of an emergency, please contact the embassy on +33 144340200”.
Anti-government protesters clashed with French police on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday, leaving the famed avenue cloaked in tear gas on a fresh day of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.
Nearly 81,000 "Yellow Vests" had taken to the streets by mid-afternoon Saturday to protest against higher motor fuel taxes, about a third of the previous week's number, the French interior ministry said.
Of the total about 8,000 demonstrators - named for their bright yellow high visibility safety jackets - were in Paris where there were clashes with police who fired tear gas and water cannon on the Champs-Elysees, according to AFP.
The ministry said there had been 35 arrests nationwide, with 18 in the capital, while eight people were hurt, including two police, compared with 106 injured Saturday last week.