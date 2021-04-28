Initiative aligned with vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of its integrated neighbourhood initiative for citizen housing areas in Al Khawaneej 1 and Nad Al Sheba area.

The initiative aims to significantly raise benchmarks of quality of life and well-being in housing areas for citizens and enhance the community’s happiness in line with His Highness’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in.

Dawoud Al Hajri Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The plan provides a streamlined operational framework for achieving tangible improvements in all aspects of citizens’ quality of life so that it can substantially enhance their well-being and happiness.”

Dubai Municipality’s plan seeks to develop citizen housing areas as integrated communities where all residents have easy access to its various facilities. Residents will be able to access the facilities by walking a short distance through a network of pathways shaded with trees. Jogging tracks and areas for sports activities will help the residents enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

The plan also features the implementation of urban design standards that support People of Determination and the elderly, with special attention placed on ensuring they can access all public services.

Phases

As part of the first phase of the activation of the new plan in the Al Khawaneej-1 and Nad Al Sheba, residential areas, pavements, bicycle lanes and roads have been built and trees have been planted. In addition, playgrounds have been constructed, and the entrances to the area have been identified and numbered.

The second phase will see the afforestation of inner streets and lanes of the neighbourhoods and the provision of pathways to facilitate access to all services in a pleasant walking environment shaded by trees.

Three main focuses

Dubai Municipality’s integrated neighbourhood plan has three main focuses. The first is to rehabilitate old residential areas close to the city centre and provide an environment that is attractive to citizen families in a way that preserves the cultural identity of these areas.

Secondly, Dubai Municipality seeks to enhance the quality of life in 26 existing residential areas focusing on public and community services, green areas, pedestrian and bicycle paths and other key elements identified in the plan, in addition to implementing comprehensive afforestation of internal streets and providing public parks and playgrounds for children that meet the highest design standards.