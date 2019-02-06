Abu Dhabi: UAE diplomats have come in for much praise for enhancing the status of the country globally.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who attended the third Forum of UAE’s Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the performance of the country’s ambassadors and diplomatic mission representatives and hailed the role of the forum in enhancing communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the country’s representatives across the world.
Shaikh Mohammad underlined the foreign missions’ success in promoting the country’s status globally under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming the country’s determination to continue to solidify basis of trust and mutual respect with various countries.
“The rapid developments occurring on the regional and international stage require a positive and efficient approach to protect the national and strategic interests of the country and its gains,” he added.
Shaikh Mohammad wished continuing success for the ambassadors in performing their tasks and meeting their responsibilities under the leadership of Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.
Shaikh Mohammad also attended panel sessions on women’s empowerment in developing countries and accelerating FDI inflows to UAE, besides strengthening the role of foreign diplomatic missions in achieving strategic objectives.
Shaikh Abdullah praised Shaikh Mohammad’s participation in the forum, saying that the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s presence helps enrich the ambassadors’ knowledge and experience.
The forum, which began on February 2 and ends on Thursday, was attended by Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashemy, minister of state for international cooperation, Dr Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, minister of state, Zaki Nusseibeh, minister of state, Ahmad Ali Al Sayegh, minister of state and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.