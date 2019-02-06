His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who attended the third Forum of UAE’s Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the performance of the country’s ambassadors and diplomatic mission representatives and hailed the role of the forum in enhancing communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the country’s representatives across the world.