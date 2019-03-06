Shaikh Mohammad was also briefed about future projects that form part of the national strategic water security plan that aims to save Dh75 billion. Up to Dh9 billion is also expected to be saved through water desalination projects. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE has allocated Dh5.8 billion for water and electricity projects in the northern emirates, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Wednesday.

He also approved a Dh2.4 billion project to build dams and a federal water network that connects the water resources of the northern emirates with that of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad further approved projects to build a Dh1.2 billion solar power station in Umm Al Quwain, and a water desalination station with a capacity of 150 million gallons per day, which are set to be completed in the next two years.

“Constant development efforts and mega projects are a characteristic of the UAE. As we embark on a new development journey, we are constantly exerting efforts to achieve the highest standards in every sector,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

“Water, electricity and roads projects are key to the national economy, and we are currently investing in them to ensure the continued growth of our economy. My field trips reflect a style of administration that I have inherited from Shaikh Zayed and Shaikh Rashid, and I will continue with them.”

Shaikh Mohammad also visited the 541,000 cubic metre Kalba Dam in Sharjah, constructed in 2017 at a cost of Dh31 million. He was briefed on dam projects and the role of dams in collecting water. The country has built 105 dams since 1982 at a total cost of Dh1.6 billion.

Shaikh Mohammad also reviewed a 150-million-gallon water desalination station project in Umm Al Quwain that is set to start production in 2021. He was also briefed about the national strategic water security plan (2019-2036), which aims to diversify non-conventional water sources, and improve the water scarcity index by 2036. The plan seeks to build storage tanks, pipelines and networks managed by the federal water and electricity authority at a total investment of Dh2.4 billion. These will be completed within two years.

Shaikh Mohammad was also briefed about future projects that form part of the national strategic water security plan that aims to save Dh75 billion. Up to Dh9 billion is also expected to be saved through water desalination projects.