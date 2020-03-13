Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the closure of a number of busy public parks in the city, until further notice as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, and to preserve the health and safety of the community members.
The public parks that will be closed temporarily include:
Sharjah National Park, Al Mahatta Park, Abu Shagara, Al Fayah 1 and 2 Parks, Al Nahda ,Al Mamzar, Al-Safiya, Al-Nasiriyah, Al Manakh, Al Nad, and the Green Belt for Women, Al Fisht and Al Rolla.