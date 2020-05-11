The positive performance of the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi during 2019 indicates the increasing demand for real estate by investors who are looking for a safe, stable and encouraging investment environment. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Police have announced they will start issuing movement permits for residents who wish to go out during periods of sterilisation.

The permits will be required for those wishing to go out between 10pm and 6am in the emirate, according to a series of tweets from Abi Dhabi Media Office.

“Abu Dhabi Police emphasizes that permits must be used for the authorised period of time,” the tweets said. “Those violating restrictions will be liable for fines.”

Residents going out during sterilisation times without a permit for urgent reasons, such ‘as hospital pharmacy or such as hospital, pharmacy, or to buy basic needs’, will need to present proof of the reason they are out, the tweets said.

Entities with staff who work during sterilisation times have been asked to provide names and the number plates of their cars to the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters committee.

“Vehicles of those working in vital sectors will automatically be exempted from violation systems,” the tweets said.

The tweets added: “Those wanting to submit a complaint to the Public Prosecution against disciplinary procedures taken due to the measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, are kindly requested to do it through the website: pp.gov.ae, within 15 days of the date of the violation.”