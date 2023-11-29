Dubai: COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber on Wednesday rebutted reports that claimed that the UAE planned to strike oil deals during the UN Climate Change Summit set to be held at Expo City Dubai from Thursday.

Addressing a Media Majlis, Dr Al Jaber said that the UAE has been “clear and open and honest and transparent on how we’re going to conduct this COP process.”

Rubbishing the reports in a section of the international media, he said saying it was an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 Presidency.

“These allegations are false, not true, incorrect, and are not accurate. It is an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency.”

Dr Al Jaber emphasised COP28’s North Star to keep the 1.5°C target of temperature increase within reach and reinforced the honesty and transparency with which the presidency led throughout the COP process.

Replying to a question on the same, he asked: “Let me ask you a question. Do you think the UAE, or myself, would need the COP or the COP Presidency to establish business deals or commercial relationships?”

Dr Al Jaber further described the unique capabilities of the country and said: “This country over the past 50 years has been built around its ability to build bridges and to create relationships and partnerships. No one in this world has been able to master the ability to create win-win relationships and fruitful and productive partnerships like this small country and this young nation.”