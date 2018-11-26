“During the investigations, it emerged that Hedges had been using two different identities. In one, he was Matthew Hedges, the PhD researcher. In another, he was Matthew Hedges, the businessman. He was part-time PhD researcher, part-time businessman, but primarily he was 100% a full-time secret service operative,” said the government statement read out by Jaber Al Lamki, Executive Director of Strategic and Media Communications at the National Media Council, at a press conference in the capital on Monday.