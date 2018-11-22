Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Department of Legal Affairs for ministry, said that the UAE respects the rule of law and is committed to upholding the highest judicial standards. “Like all countries with an independent judiciary it is vital that the government does not attempt to interfere in court cases. We cannot give assurances to other countries about the outcome of trials. Contrary to media reports, Matthew Hedges has been treated fairly and according to the constitution of the UAE,” said Al Naqbi.