Abu Dhabi: Reacting to the UAE Government’s decision to grant clemency to Matthew Hedges, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Monday said: “His Highness the President’s gracious clemency in the customary National Day pardons allows us to return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE-UK bilateral relationship and its importance to the international community. It was always a UAE hope that this matter would be resolved through the common channels of our long-standing partnership. This was a straightforward matter that became unnecessarily complex despite the UAE’s best efforts.”