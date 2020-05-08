A newly installed radar on the Shaikh Zayed Tunnel in Abu Dhabi. (File photo for illustrative purposes only) Image Credit: Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police announce it is activating road radar devices and smart systems to monitor movements between 10pm and 6am.

Fines will be issued automatically to those violating restrictions and patrols will take place across the emirate to ensure the public’s commitment to the National Sterilisation Programme

The Capital Police stressed the need for people to stay home during the sterilisation period, except in the case of health necessity or to purchase basic items. They also urged the community to preserve social distancing measures and to wear masks and gloves.

According to the Attorney General, those leaving the house between these hours without necessity or for reasons other than work, or to purchase basic needs, will be liable for a Dh2000 fine.

Before Ramadan, the National Disinfection Programme was being carried out from 8pm till 6am but was reduced to eight hours, from 10pm to 6am during Ramadan.