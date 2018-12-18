Abu Dhabi: A new batch of 35 Emirati diplomats took the oath of office on Tuesday before Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the ministry premises in Abu Dhabi.
Shaikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE, led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spared no effort to empower its citizens and provide them with opportunities to unleash their energies in order to significantly contribute to building the future of their country.
Shaikh Abdullah emphasised the ministry’s commitment to absorb competent citizens who are capable of serving and representing their country honourably inside and outside the country.
He urged the new diplomats to work diligently and make every possible effort to enhance the UAE’s statutes globally, wishing them good luck in delivering the vision and serving the goals and principles of UAE’s diplomacy by serving its citizen in the country and representing his interests overseas.
Highlighting the magnitude of responsibility placed on the new diplomats, Shaikh Abdullah called on the new diplomats to communicate with senior officials in the ministry or managers concerned to raise any topic or challenge they may face in their work.
The event was attended by Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Ahmad Bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, as well as other senior officials.