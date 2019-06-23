The two-year-old girl who died in a vehicular accident. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: A two-year-old Indian girl died in an intensive care unit of Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah early on Sunday morning after being seriously injured in a car accident a week earlier.

The toddler was with her parents at the time of the accident. The father is an Imam of a mosque in the emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah police confirmed that the incident took place on the night of June 14 in Shamal district, about 6 kilometers north of Ras Al Khaimah.

Her parents were injured and hospitalised before they recovered and discharged from hospital recently. The girl remained in critical condition for several days.

The girl, identified Zulfa Bidol Asghar Yassin, succumbed to her injuries at 1am on Sunday, eight days following the accident.