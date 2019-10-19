Germany will be the Guest of Honour at the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) in 2021, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Sunday.
Earlier a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between DCT Abu Dhabi and the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest book fair and networking platform for publishers.
Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi said Germany’s participation will enrich the ADIBF experience as it would bring together writers, researchers and academics who share similar interests. The upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place from 15 – 21 April, 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will feature Russia as Guest of Honour.