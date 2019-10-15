Violators will face a fine of Dh 1000 in addition to 12 traffic points and impounding

Fujairah Police introduced a new camera to fine vehicles jumping the red signal at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Al Sharqi connected to the exit which leading to the cargo gate of the airport.

Police said this road is allocated only for private airport traffic and that there is a signboard alerting motorists about it. The signboard says “Private Access For Airport Cargo “

Violators will face a fine of Dh1000 in addition to 12 traffic points and impounding of the vehicle for one month.

Fujairah Police has urged all motorists to follow traffic rules and drive with caution.