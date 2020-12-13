Dubai: A former Indian expat, who was on a visit to his son in the UAE, died in Dubai on Sunday.
Keralite UPC Ahmed Haji, 82, was known for his social and religious services through a community welfare group titled Khidmat Ul Islam that he had founded in the UAE, said his son Afi Ahmed, managing director of Smart Travels. “He had first come to the UAE in 1978 and ran a trading company here. That is when he became active in community service,” he told Gulf News. Though Ahmed Haji returned to Kerala in 1993, he used to frequently visit Afi’s family here.
Afi said he brought over his parents on visit visa once again in October. “My father was happy during this visit after some of the community members associated with the welfare group visited him and honoured him on October 30.”
However, the octogenarian great-grandfather fell ill with respiratory issues on November 29 and passed away in Al Kuwait Hospital (formerly known as Al Baraha Hospital) in Dubai on Sunday. Ahmed Haji was laid to rest at the graveyard in Muhaisnah in Dubai on Sunday evening.
He is survived by wife Beefathima, five children, 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.