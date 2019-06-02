Image Credit: WAM

DUBAI: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, reached a new milestone on June 1 as it completed 10 years and celebrated carrying more than 70 million passengers since its start of operations in 2009.

Ten years ago, flydubai’s first flight took off from Dubai International bound for Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, a special flight took off from Dubai International at 12.20 local time on June 1 and was met with a celebratory water cannon salute upon arrival in Beirut.