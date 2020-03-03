Emirates Post, the UAE’s leading postal and express provider, is testing a brand-new offering designed to ensure they are discoverable on today’s mobile digital mapping platforms, apps, search engines and in-vehicle navigation systems across any device. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Finding a post office branch in the UAE will now be easier as Emirates Post, the UAE’s leading postal and express provider, is set to launch its Digital Location Happiness Initiative.

The initiative will ensure the branches of Emirates Post are discoverable on various mobile digital mapping platforms, apps, search engines and in-vehicle navigation systems across any device, the federal government agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

As part of its commitment to investing in digital solutions, Emirates Post said has embraced a digital location intelligence and management technology platform that enables Emirates Post business listings to be visible on key platforms.

“This includes up-to-date contact information, exact location, and other important information that ensures the business will be accurately found on online and offline digital platforms such as Google Maps, Google Search, OK Google, Apple Maps, Siri, Here Maps, Facebook, TomTom Maps, WhatsApp, WeChat, Foursquare, 2GIS, THTC Maps, Instagram, Telegram, Factual, what3words, Careem, and Uber, among others.”

Emirates Post said it is constantly improving its offerings and adopting new technologies to create streamlined processes to increase quality of service.

“Part of providing customers across all seven emirates with seamless postal services experience, is ensuring that each and every Emirates Post Customer Happiness Center, shelter and locker, can be easily found when a resident or visitor searches for a location on a digital platform.”

9million views on Google Maps

Pete Somers, CEO of Emirates Post said: “A basic map pin on a website is just not good enough anymore. In January 2020, according to our GMB Insights data, our 101 Emirates Post Office branches were viewed on Google Maps over 9 million times alone. In addition, we had over 20,000 phone calls to the branches and more than 140,000 Click to Navigate to our various Post Office branches in that same month.”

“This Click to Navigate data tells us that our customers find the branch and just go there. Ensuring that each Emirates Post branch has the correct contact details, address and operating hours and other important data is essential to ensure our customer experience is a happy one. It’s just not Google either, we have visitors from nearly every country in the world who use many different digital platforms. When these visitors want to buy a stamp or send a package, we want to be there for them to find our branch locations easily, regardless of digital platform or device.”

Emirates Post digital location management programme is supported by a dedicated team of digital location specialists to monitor and ensure the accuracy of all the Emirates Post locations year-round.