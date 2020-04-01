A video went viral on social media in UAE claiming that it was of a COVID-19 patient

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A video went viral in the UAE over the last few days in social media claiming to be that of a coronavirus patient. On Wednesday, Dubai Media Office issued a clarification and said the rumoured video was that of an epileptic patient, and not of someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also issued a cautionary notice to residents not to circulate rumours on any type of information unless published by verified sources.