Dubai: A video went viral in the UAE over the last few days in social media claiming to be that of a coronavirus patient. On Wednesday, Dubai Media Office issued a clarification and said the rumoured video was that of an epileptic patient, and not of someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also issued a cautionary notice to residents not to circulate rumours on any type of information unless published by verified sources.
It also urged the public to follow all preventive measures issued by official health authorities in the country with regard to the coronavirus, and stressed that spreading fake news about COVID-19 is “causing more harm than the virus itself.”