The building was handed over to Pakistani delegation to make it ready for Expo in October

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Investment, visits the Pakistani Pavilion during the handing over ceremony of the building at the Expo 2020 Dubai site on March 14. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Pakistani Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site was handed over to the country officials at a ceremony on Sunday.

The Pakistani Expo team will now complete the internal work to complete the pavilion before the Expo 2020 begins. Gulf News had revealed earlier that the Pakistani pavilion was being built at the cost of $28.72 million. The initial cost was estimated to be around $16 million, but it jumped due to some addition to its design to create the ‘wow’ factor.

Theme of 'Hidden treasures'

The Pakistan Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District on a large plot, with a total covered area of 35,000 square feet. The inner journey of the Pavilion is set under the theme ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’ with an aim to enhance tourism, commerce and investment in the country. The pavilion will take visitors through a timeless journey from the world’s earliest recorded civilisations to the challenges of the new millennium. It will also showcase Pakistan’s culture and heritage through a digital experience.

Pakistan pavilion at the Expo-2020 Dubai will showcase 'the hidden treasures' of the country including the 7,000-year-old civilisation. Visitors to the pavilion will get to know about the country through digital audio visual experience.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Investment, received the possession of the pavilion. Also present were Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary Ministry of Commerce; Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE and Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo-2020 Dubai and Ahmed Al Hamdan, Country Manager for Pakistan at Expo 2020 Dubai were also present at the occasion.

Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the future”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawood said: “Through our theme at Expo 2020 Dubai, we plan to present and showcase the land of opportunities to promote tourism, commerce and investment in the country. On the sidelines, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is also planning six months of events, which will comprise of trade and investment seminars and conferences, cultural shows and events.”

Gratitude

The Pakistani delegation also thanked the UAE leadership and the Expo 2020 Authorities for their support and cooperation throughout the construction phase of Pakistan Pavilion and expressed hope for same cooperation and support until the successful completion of the event.

A top official from the Pakistan delegation told Gulf News that the pavilion’s main function is to educate visitors about Pakistan by showcasing things that most of them do not know. The pavilion will promote unique and vibrant cultures, a 7,000-year-old civilisation, art and craft, religious harmony, natural wonders, economic potential and dynamism of the people.

Pakistan Culture and Heritage Centre

The 2,900-square metre pavilion has been designed with modularity and flexibility in mind, which will allow it to be part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s legacy initiative, through which it can potentially be transformed into a Pakistan Culture and Heritage Centre, contributing towards education and innovation.

About Expo 2020

From October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring the world together in a spirit of hope and optimism and with a shared purpose towards solving some of our greatest challenges.

The Expo 2020 site is spread over an area of 4.38 square kilometres with more than 200 Participants Pavilions million of visitors from across the globe are expected to visit the Expo during the six months duration of the event. The entire area is divided into three main Districts — Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

• It will showcase the greatest innovations, breakthroughs and ideas from around the planet, enabling action towards a better world under its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’

• Expo 2020 will be an endless journey of discovery as more than 200 participants — including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors — harness their collective power to change the world for the better

• Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently

• An entertaining global celebration with something for everyone, Expo 2020 will enthral visitors with daily events, showcasing the best of technology, creativity and culture, while F&B outlets will feature cuisine from around the world

• The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), located on a 4.38-square kilometre site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South