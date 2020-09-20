Dubai: Dubai Police arrested an Arab artist for celebrating her birthday in violation of COVID-19 protocol. The accused celebrated her birthday in two different restaurants and failed to comply precautionary measures including social distancing rules, an official said on Sunday.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said the Arab woman posted her videos celebrating birthday with friends and relatives on Snapchat. The videos clearly showed violation of COVID-19 protocol as they did not observe COVID-19 guidelines including keeping social distance and wearing face mask.
Dubai Police said the Arab celebrity identified as M.H. organized two birthday parties at two different restaurants for a number of guests in a closed place in violation of the resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the UAE’s Attorney General on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“She posted videos on her Snapchat account of the crowded party where she and her guests weren’t complying with the social distancing and wearing masks rules,” Brig Al Jallaf said in a statement.
Warning
He said a fine of Dh10,000 is applicable to whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms as per the list of penalties.
“Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators of the precautionary measures. The measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic,” Brig Al Jallaf added.
“We call upon all tourism companies, local businesses and community members to support efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, maintain social distancing, and refrain from organising or attending crowded events that could contribute to spreading the virus.”