Dubai: A new package of initiatives aimed at enhancing the health insurance system, unifying government health insurance programmes and improving the efficiency of hospitals in Dubai was approved by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Wednesday.

Shaikh Hamdan chaired the council’s meeting to approve its 2020 agenda covering 30 main topics that will shape 2020.

“During the meeting, we approved a package of initiatives aimed at enhancing the health insurance system and unifying government health insurance programmes,” he said.

The health-related initiatives focus on updating medical and sick leave policies to develop the healthcare sector effectively and achieve a fair competition between health service providers in the public and private sectors.

The council’s 2020 agenda gives priority to accelerating efforts for social and economic development and environmental sustainability as well as to enhance the well-being of Emiratis and expatriates, thereby ensuing happiness and social cohesion in the emirate and increasing its competitiveness.

“We approved the Executive Council’s 2020 agenda of 30 topics that will shape 2020. They represent priorities for the Dubai government to advance government services and to further our community happiness ambitions,” Shaikh Hamdan said.