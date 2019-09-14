Belgium's Expo 2020 pavilion Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE telecom operator Etisalat on Saturday announced it will launch an awareness campaign to encourage millions of its customers to volunteer in the lead-up to Expo 2020.

Expo 2020, which will begin next October in Dubai, aims to enlist 30,000 volunteers to welcome guests and help showcase Emirati culture.

During Expo 2020, there will be more than 30 volunteering roles – including welcoming guests, guiding visitors around the Expo site and supporting events – with more than 16 million volunteering hours spread across 173 days.

Some of these opportunities are already available in the lead-up to Expo.

On Saturday, Etisalat announced it was selected as the Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Volunteers.

The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme is open to all adult UAE nationals and expat residents. More details are available on www.expo2020dubai.com/volunteers.

The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme has already made a number of stops on a nationwide tour in its search for the talented people who will help deliver Expo 2020 from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Abeer Al Hosani, Director, Expo 2020 Volunteers, said: “We look forward to working with Etisalat to connect with the volunteers who will play a crucial role in ensuring that Expo 2020 Dubai is the ‘World’s Greatest Show’. We have created meaningful roles that will lead to work-ready skills, as well as an exceptional experience that will remain with volunteers for life.”