Dubai: Recycling, plastic in the ocean and alternatives to single-use plastic are three of the most searched environmental issues online, based on back-search data collected by a digital marketing company.

According to SEMrush, “UAE consumers are increasingly getting more interested on conservation issues.”

“The UAE’s most searched environmental-related term between May 2019 and April 2020 was ‘recycling’, which registered a 51 per cent rise for combined Arabic and English searches; while specific English searches for ‘plastic recycling’ grew 49 per cent,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday, ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5.

“Examining historical search data going back to November 2015, online searches in Arabic and English for ‘recycling’ have grown steadily at 19 per cent, with English searches for ‘plastic recycling’ and ‘paper recycling’ witnessing 76 and 15 per cent growth, respectively,” SEMrush added.

Olga Andrienko, head of global marketing at SEMrush, further explained: “Amid widespread recent social distancing and population lockdowns, and the numerous news reports of clearer waters and improved nature conditions being shared on social media, public concern for the impact of plastic in the environment is reflected in online search growth in the UAE. Online search volumes for ‘plastic in the ocean’ in April 2020 were 85 per cent higher than May 2019.”

Over the same period, UAE residents searching for paper alternatives for plastic disposable items increased dramatically, with ‘paper bag’ and ‘paper cup’ climbing 83 per cent and 170 per cent, respectively, in combined Arabic and English searches.

Meanwhile, in line with coronavirus (COVID-19) and UAE residents seeking personal protective equipment during the pandemic, online searches for ‘plastic gloves’ have increased from only 90 searches in January to 2,070 searches in April – a growth in search volume of 1,970 per cent.

“With World Environment Day approaching, it is extremely reassuring to see digital data confirm growing search interest and awareness of these environmental issues in the UAE,” Andrienko underlined.

“Historical data shows that this is not a passing phase; it has become an increasing concern that can support marketing efforts to encourage sustainable practices,” he added.