What to expect on Day 2
Day two will witness the opening of the most pivotal event during COP28 – The World Climate Action Summit and the high-level segment. On the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, we will hear from several Heads of State or Government, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, are also expected to speak.
For the first time at COP, the COP28 Presidency also launched the inaugural Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF), convening more than 1,000 CEOS and philanthropists from over 80 countries. Britain’s King Charles inaugurated the event and is expected to give an address today as well
Day One highlights
UK’s King Charles III meets with Dubai students
King Charles III met students from Heriot-Watt University Dubai in the city's Knowledge Park on Thursday. He was accompanied by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, former UK prime minister, and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
King Charles was visiting the Heriot-Watt Climate Hub where he met with several British companies who were part of the Cleantech exhibition and displaying innovative solutions to the threat posed by the climate crisis. The King interacted with university students and heard outcomes from a roundtable on climate action through partnership and met with the academic leaders and students from Commonwealth universities.
Highlight of Day1: Loss and damage fund
On the first day of COP28, the endorsement of a groundbreaking agreement to address the financial aspects of climate disasters was celebrated as an initial success, establishing a tone of "goodwill and trust" for the ongoing talks in the UAE. Over $420 million was pledged to the fund within an hour, and the negotiations agenda was swiftly agreed upon and adopted. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was formally appointed as COP President. Climate veterans and negotiators have urged building on the positive momentum in the days ahead but emphasize that the summit’s work is far from over.
Road diversions
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary rerouting of traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Expo Intersection. This diversion will be in place from 7:00 am to 11:00 am over three days - from 1 December to 3 December 2023.
