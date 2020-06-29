An Emirates Boeing 777-300 ER. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Emirates continues to add travel options for customers with the announcement that it will re-start passenger flights to Cairo (from July 1), Tunis (from July 1), Glasgow (from July 15) and Malé (from July 16).

This will bring Emirates' network to 52 destinations in July, offering travellers convenient connections between the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas through its Dubai hub, while ensuring the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

These flights can be booked online at www.emirates.com or via travel agents. From the UAE, only Tunisian nationals and permanent residents of Tunisia are currently able to travel to Tunis. Travellers originating from certain other countries may enter Tunisia with or without restrictions, and the return flight from Tunis to Dubai and onwards is open to all customers as long as they meet the travel requirements of their destination.

Customers from Emirates' network can also travel to Dubai following the announcement last week that the city will be open to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Health and safety first

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions