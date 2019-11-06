Residents from different age and Nationalities participate in the 3 km Emirates NBD Unity Run at Dubai Silicon Oasis Photo; Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives Image Credit:

The Emirates NBD Unity Run is back. The fourth edition of the annual community event supporting people of determination will take place on Friday, November 15 at Dubai Silicon Oasis, Emirates NBD announced on Wednesday.

Led by the bank’s flagship advocacy platform #TogetherLimitless, the run aims to promote diversity and social inclusion of people with disabilities. It is open to children and adults of all abilities and ages. People of determination and their companions may participate free of charge.

This year, members of the Special Olympics UAE and the UAE Paralympic teams will also take part in the run.

Participants will complete an untimed fun three-kilometre walk followed by a ten-kilometre run, wearing Unity Run shirts styled to celebrate the UAE flag colours. Trophies will be awarded to the top-ranking runners in the 10-kilometre category while those participating in the three kilometer walk will be given spot prizes.

Following the run, a community fair called Unity Village will host special celebrations to mark the UAE’s Year of Tolerance. The Unity Village will also host cultural pavilions of various countries and a symbolic Tolerance Tree planting ceremony by representatives of embassies and consulates in the UAE.

The organisers are have called on school children to participate in an art exhibition and competition depicting their thoughts on tolerance and unity. Other highlights of the Unity Village include fun activities, food trucks, sunrise yoga and fitness sessions, ARTE Marketplace, sports and fitness tournaments.

Fuad Shaiban, senior vice president, head of HR Business partnership, Emirates NBD, said: the run unites people across all walks to life for a common cause

Talal Al Hashemi, managing director of Special Olympics (SO) UAE, said: “Special Olympics transforms lives through the joy of sport every day, everywhere. In addition to sports, SO UAE will be providing free health screenings in the Unity Village. Clinical directors from SO UAE’s Healthy Athlete programme will be onsite to screen people of determination in four health disciplines. “