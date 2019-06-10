DUBAI: Emirates Environmental Group celebrated the eco champions of recycling in the UAE.

The eco champs were honoured at a grand event organised at the Dubai Knowledge Park on the occasion of the World Environment Day in presence of Eng Shaikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi – Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation – Ras Al Khaimah and honorary member of EEG.

The winners of the six campaigns included: American School of Dubai, Al Barsha (Academic), Nia Tony (Individual), UAE Exchange Mussafah (Corporate) for paper; Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Namaa Esmail Al Zarouni (Individual), Abela & Co. (Corporate) for plastic; Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Dhanvi Nikhil Kumar Sayani (Individual), Emirates Flight Catering (Corporate) for cans; Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Justina Jibin (Individual), Dubai Public Prosecution (Corporate) for mobiles; American University of Sharjah (Academic), Mia Grayeb (Individual), Emirates Flight Catering (Glass) for glass; and The Millennium School (Academic), Nityashri Sankaran (Individual), Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (Corporate) for toners.

Emirates Recycling Awards that were conducted to celebrate the World Environment Day. The event was held under the Patronage and in the esteemed presence of of H.E. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi – Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation – Ras Al Khaimah and Honorary member of EEG. Image Credit:
