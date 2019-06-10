The eco champs were honoured at a grand event organised at the Dubai Knowledge Park on the occasion of the World Environment Day in presence of Eng Shaikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi – Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation – Ras Al Khaimah and honorary member of EEG.

The winners of the six campaigns included: American School of Dubai, Al Barsha (Academic), Nia Tony (Individual), UAE Exchange Mussafah (Corporate) for paper; Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Namaa Esmail Al Zarouni (Individual), Abela & Co. (Corporate) for plastic; Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Dhanvi Nikhil Kumar Sayani (Individual), Emirates Flight Catering (Corporate) for cans; Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Justina Jibin (Individual), Dubai Public Prosecution (Corporate) for mobiles; American University of Sharjah (Academic), Mia Grayeb (Individual), Emirates Flight Catering (Glass) for glass; and The Millennium School (Academic), Nityashri Sankaran (Individual), Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (Corporate) for toners.