At Sunmarke, we nurture and unlock the potential in every child through a three-pronged focus on career, university preparation and industry exposure and work experience.

Career education and guidance is an essential part of the support we offer to all of our students at Fortes Education. Effective support can help to prepare young people for the opportunities, responsibilities and experiences of life. It can help them to make decisions and manage transitions as learners and workers. As options for young people become more varied and complex, it is vital that we support them to develop the knowledge and skills they need to make informed choices for their future. While at Fortes, students create CVs and LinkedIn profiles, are taught about interview techniques and are provided with up to date information about expected salaries and required job skills.

We encourage students to be ambitious and explore their own career aspirations. Through one-on one meetings, career assemblies and weekly career lessons, we ensure students’ readiness to take their next steps.

We believe it is important to provide students with a range of options for life after graduation. Personalized university guidance helps students and their families achieve their aspiration. We ensure students have access to a range of University Admissions officials through fairs or one to one visits. Connecting to universities is an important step for parents and students alike as they are able to understand the process involved in applying for admissions and scholarships. Our students have secured admissions from the Ivy league, Russell Group and other top universities over the years.

We foster partnerships with parents through our SunRISE workshops, where we are able to inform them about application procedures, ways to access scholarships and funding for university, application to summer programmes and understanding trends at the workplace of the future.

We believe that facilitating meaningful encounters with employers for all students is paramount. Our work experience programme – which was the only one in Dubai to go entirely virtual in June 2020 due to the pandemic – is open to all students in the Secondary and allows students to take on real-life projects with some of the top companies in the world.