During the ceremony, Kamal Puri, founder president of Skyline University College, told graduates: “Whenever you take any decision professionally and personally, keep in mind your contribution to society. Skyline contributes enormously and signed a MoU with Sharjah prison to provide prisoners’ training as well as granting scholarship funds, which have been my dream for many years. Each one of us can make a difference by what we do. I am sure that every graduate of Skyline University College will make his or her parents and our institution proud.”