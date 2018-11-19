Sharjah: More than 280 students, including three pairs of siblings and a person of determination, received degrees at the 28th graduation ceremony of Skyline University College in Sharjah last week.
For three families, the ceremony held last Thursday was especially memorable as three pairs of siblings marched together as graduates this year. They included Palestinians Nada and Eman Al Baghdadi; Pakistanis Sofia and Muneeb Tariq; and Emiratis Ahmad and Mohammad Akbar.
The siblings were among 283 students representing 21 different nationalities who received their BBA and MBA degrees at the University City Hall at University City.
Sarah Mousa who uses a wheelchair as mobility aid earned her MBA with emphasis on E-Governance. Mousa said it was not very easy to commute to and from the university, but she was determined to obtain her degree and “everything was made easier by the faculty members and staff, who were very supportive”.
During the ceremony, Kamal Puri, founder president of Skyline University College, told graduates: “Whenever you take any decision professionally and personally, keep in mind your contribution to society. Skyline contributes enormously and signed a MoU with Sharjah prison to provide prisoners’ training as well as granting scholarship funds, which have been my dream for many years. Each one of us can make a difference by what we do. I am sure that every graduate of Skyline University College will make his or her parents and our institution proud.”
SUC has produced more than 8,000 graduates in the course of 28 years.