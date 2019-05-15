STS’ ‘Stuff the Bus with Kindness’ campaign features 100 students of 100 nationalities. Image Credit: STS

Dubai: School Transport Services (STS) has launched the ‘Stuff the Bus with Kindness’ campaign during Ramadan and to coincide with the Year of Tolerance (2019) in the UAE.

As part of the campaign, 100 students of 100 different nationalities from GEMS Founders School Al Barsha are encouraged to adopt an act of kindness that they will write down on a leaf.

The STS school bus will be stuffed with all the ‘kindness leaves’ that will be used to make a formation of the logo of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ on a 3m x 3m area, which will then be stationed in the bus throughout the month.

To keep the momentum going throughout Ramadan, STS will encourage students to be kind by doing good deeds and to collect items for donation. This bus will travel to over 82 schools in the UAE during Ramadan and students and parents are encouraged to donate school items and supplies, to be donated to Emirates Red Crescent.

Students from various schools are making a formation of the logo of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ — the Ghaf tree — using school supplies collected from 82 schools in the region.

The month-long campaign centres around bringing together students of over 104 nationalities living in the UAE to help those in need.