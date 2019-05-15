Dubai: School Transport Services (STS) has launched the ‘Stuff the Bus with Kindness’ campaign during Ramadan and to coincide with the Year of Tolerance (2019) in the UAE.
As part of the campaign, 100 students of 100 different nationalities from GEMS Founders School Al Barsha are encouraged to adopt an act of kindness that they will write down on a leaf.
The STS school bus will be stuffed with all the ‘kindness leaves’ that will be used to make a formation of the logo of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ on a 3m x 3m area, which will then be stationed in the bus throughout the month.
To keep the momentum going throughout Ramadan, STS will encourage students to be kind by doing good deeds and to collect items for donation. This bus will travel to over 82 schools in the UAE during Ramadan and students and parents are encouraged to donate school items and supplies, to be donated to Emirates Red Crescent.
Students from various schools are making a formation of the logo of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ — the Ghaf tree — using school supplies collected from 82 schools in the region.
The month-long campaign centres around bringing together students of over 104 nationalities living in the UAE to help those in need.
Steve Burnell, managing director of STS, said: “Ramadan is important to us and the Stuff the Bus Campaign is time to focus and support those that require support those less privileged around the world. This year, in light of the UAE Year of Tolerance, it is fantastic to see so many students from over 100 nationalities living in the UAE, come together to help the less fortunate by donating items to Emirates Red Crescent.”